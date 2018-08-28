His Royal Highness… Prince Philip. Netflix has released the first look at Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, husband and consort to the Queen in the third season of The Crown.

Menzies takes over from Matt Smith in seasons three and four to play the eccentric patriarch alongside Olivia Colman, who replaces Claire Foy as The Queen.

Elsewhere, in seasons three and four, The Exorcist star Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret, in the two seasons, which will launch in 2019 and will begin in 1963 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the next season.

Menzies certainly has the regal bearing. He has played Brutus in HBO’s Rome, Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, and the dual roles of Frank Randall and the sadistic Black Jack Randall in Outlander. He most recently wrapped the Duke of Cornwall in King Lear alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, a BBC television production, with Amazon Studios. He’s also currently starring in AMC’s The Terror.

He takes over the role from Matt Smith, who starred in the first two seasons alongside Claire Foy. Olivia Colman was confirmed to take over the role of Elizabeth, with Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby.

Show creator Peter Morgan planned for the casting changes, designed to show the characters as they aged. Left Bank produces the show with executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie.

Menzies is repped by Paradigm and Conway Van Gelder Grant.