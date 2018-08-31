Just hours after releasing a first-look photo as production begins on The Conners, ABC’s spinoff of its revived-then-canceled comedy hit Roseanne, the network has unveiled the show’s first teaser.

Set to Carly Simon’s “Anticipation,” the 15-second video has no dialogue and no characters, just an empty couch that sits in the Conners living room. As the camera zooms in, the words “What’s Next?” are super-imposed on the screen followed by The Conners logo and premiere date of October 16.

There certainly is anticipation and many questions heading in to the premiere of the spinoff which, of course, is sans Roseanne Barr, who was fired from the reboot in the aftermath of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. Roseanne regulars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson return along with recently promoted regulars Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney.

ABC has not released much information about the plot of The Conners.

Goodman gave us a big hint earlier this week when he told the UK’s The Sunday Times that Barr’s lead character would be dead, after being asked what his character Dan’s motivation would be in the new series. “It’s an unknown,” Goodman said. “I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

ABC has only described Barr’s exit as “a sudden turn of events.” Here’s the official logline: On the new show, after a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Check out the video clip above.