John Goodman did not go into detail but confirmed to The Sunday Times Roseanne Barr’s character will be killed off in the upcoming The Conners spinoff.

When talking about the new iteration of the series and his character Dan, the drywall contractor who played Roseanne’s husband in the original series and revival, told the publication ““It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

ABC has not confirmed how Barr would be written off the show, which the network abruptly canceled after Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama. ABC described Barr’s comment as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” and axed the series as it was going into production on its second season.

Barr has no financial or creative involvement in the new series after reaching a settlement with series producer Tom Werner. ABC has described Barr’s exit only as “a sudden turn of events.” On the new show, after a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

The Conners will feature the rest of the Roseanne revival cast. Along with Goodman as Dan, Laurie Metcalf (“Jackie”), Sara Gilbert (“Darlene”), Lecy Goranson (“Becky”) and Michael Fishman (“D.J.”) will reprise their Conner characters.