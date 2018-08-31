The Conners, ABC’s spinoff of its revived-then-canceled comedy hit Roseanne, has kicked off production today on the Warner Bros lot, the network said. It also released a first photo from the set of the new Roseanne Barr-less series, which is set to premiere October 16 in the Tuesday 8 PM slot.

The pic shows original Roseanne regulars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson on set at the kitchen table along with Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney, who play the Conners’ grandkids. The latter were upped to series regulars for the spinoff.

Eric McCandless/ABC

ABC has not released much information about the plot of The Conners sans Barr, who was fired from the reboot in the aftermath of her racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama

Goodman did make some news earlier this week when he told the UK’s The Sunday Times that Barr’s lead character would be dead, after being asked what his character Dan’s motivation would be in the new series. “It’s an unknown,” Goodman said. “I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

ABC has only described Barr’s exit as “a sudden turn of events.” Here’s the official logline: On the new show, after a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.