Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey, the trio who played Roseanne and Dan Conner’s grandchildren on the rebooted and now-canceled Roseanne last season, are coming back. ABC confirmed that the trio are set as series regulars on The Conners, the Roseanne Barr-free spinoff that premieres this fall.

Kenney, the Shameless alum who played Darlene and David’s daughter Harris last season, returns after announcing she was seeking treatment for substance abuse. McNamara plays Harris’ brother Mark. Both had been series regulars. Rey, who played DJ’s daughter Mary, had been recurring.

Kenney also returns for Season 9 of Showtime’s Shameless, which premieres the fall portion of its split 14-episode season September 9.

Deadline’s sister site TVLine broke The Conners casting news today.

The trio joins returning stars John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman in The Conners. The plot has been mostly under wraps since the spinoff was announced, but on Monday Goodman suggested in a interview with The Sunday Times that Barr’s matriarch character will be killed off, saying of his character Dan that “I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

The ratings-hit Roseanne reboot was abruptly canceled May 29 after Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. ABC described Barr’s comment as “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” and axed the series as it was going into production on its second season.

Barr has no financial or creative involvement in the new series after reaching a settlement with series producer Tom Werner.

The Conners will take over the Tuesday 8 PM slot and premieres October 16.