EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ new drama series The Code has found its male lead in Blindspot alum Luke Mitchell. He replaces Dave Annable, who played the role in the pilot.

In The Code, whose pilot was penned by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny from a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Mitchell will play Capt. John “Abe” Abraham. Operating out of Judge Advocate General Headquarters in Quantico, Abe is a driven prosecutor for whom becoming a Marine is a longstanding family tradition and a responsibility he treats with devotion and passion.

He joins series stars Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian.

Australian-born Mitchell landed the role after an extensive search which included both offers to established TV stars and tests of up-and-comers. He was an early standout in the recasting process though CBS and producing studio CBS TV Studios pushed the production start date for the series to consider more actors before officially going with Mitchell. The delay won’t impact the launch of The Code, slated for midseason.

Abe was one of two roles in the pilot that were earmarked for recasting at the time of The Code‘s pickup to series. The other, originally played by Mira Sorvino, is no longer series regular.

Sweeny is showrunner on The Code, which he executive produces alongside Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman and Webb.

Mitchell has worked steadily since moving to the U.S. following starring turns in the Australian series Home and Away and H20. He was a series regular on the CW’ The Tomorrow People, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he started as recurring, and most recently on NBC’s Blindspot,. On the film side, Mitchell starred in indie features Mothers and Daughters and in Jay Martin’s Seven Minutes. He’s repped by UTA and Management 360, as well as McMahon Management in Australia.