EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Dana Delany has been tapped for a series regular on CBS’ new drama series The Code.

In The Code, whose pilot was penned by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny from a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Delany will play Colonel Eisa Turnbull, the Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate Division. Eisa demands excellence of herself and her staff, inspiring fierce loyalty from the attorneys who serve under her command. One of the highest‐ranking female officers in the Corps, Eisa is also the mother of two sons who are serving overseas.

The role was played in the pilot by Mira Sorvino. It is one of two series regular parts that were recast after the pilot, along with the male lead, now played by Luke Mitchell. The plan was originally for Eisa Turnbull to become a recurring character but that changed when Delany, a bonafide TV star who has led multiple series, came on board.

In addition to Mitchell, Delany joins cast members Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian.

Sweeny is showrunner on The Code, which he executive produces alongside Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman and Webb. CBS Television Studios produces.

Delany made her mark as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy on ABC’s critically acclaimed series China Beach, for which she received two Emmy Awards and four nominations for Best Dramatic Actress. She went on to star as medical examiner Dr. Megan Hunt on ABC’s cult favorite crime procedural drama Body of Proof, and most recently starred for two seasons opposite Ron Perlman in Amazon series Hand of God.

Delany currently is starring in the Manhattan Center Theater production of Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties, by Jen Silverman at The Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York. She is repped by UTA.