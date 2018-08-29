Anyone can be anyone in The Circle… Channel 4 has given audiences the first glimpse of the latest reality series from Undercover Boss and Gogglebox producer Studio Lambert.

The Circle is, essentially, Big Brother for a social media age; where individuals from all walks of life will compete in a popularity contest to win up to £50,000 (US$65,000). They will all live in one modern block but separately in individual apartments, interacting with one another exclusively through a bespoke voice-activated social media platform called The Circle.

In the show, the contestants will chat, make friends, argue and maybe even fall in love, while building their own profiles as well as forming cliques and private allegiances. They must avoid being judged least popular by the rest of The Circle.

The show, which is co-produced by Motion Content Group, which in involved in breakout reality series Love Island, is presented by My Dad Wrote A Porno co-host Alice Levine and Maya Jama, who presents MTV’s True Love Or True Lies with Danny Dyer. It airs this fall.

As with most Studio Lambert formats, expect a U.S. deal to follow.