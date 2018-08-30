NCIS alum Jennifer Esposito has been cast in a key role on Amazon’s straight-to-series superhero drama The Boys.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the Boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen are set to direct.

Esposito will appear in five episodes this season as CIA Agent Susan Raynor.

She joins previously cast Tomer Capon, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jesse T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell.

The Boys hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which co-produces with Amazon, and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films.

Esposito was a series regular on NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service in the role of Alex Quinn. She also had a stint as a series regular on Blue Bloods and starred on ABC’s Mistresses. She recently wrapped a co-starring role opposite John Travolta in the feature Speed Kills for Hannibal Classics. She’s repped by GSA Entertainment.