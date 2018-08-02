After whittling down a list from more than 1,200 applicants, The Black List has the seven screenwriters to participate in its fifth annual Feature Writers Lab.

The writers, none of whom has made more than $100K in their writing careers, and their scripts are:

Amber Alexander, Juniper’s Point

Chris Basler, The Enclosed

Ryan Jow, Windfall

Halia Meguid, Monsters of Philsdelphia

Cody Newton, American Patriot

Kim & Mai Spurlock, The Breakline

All seven writers will participate in a residential workshop from August 5-11 in Manhattan Beach, CA, Each writer will workshop one screenplay through peer workshops and one-on-one sessions with working professional screenwriting mentors. They also will attend a series of events and screenings that will further expose them to the realities of a life as a professional screenwriter.

Read their official bios below.

The Black List today also named its 2018 Feature Writers Lab mentors:

Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island)

Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi (The Invitation)

Tess Morris (Man Up)

Kiwi Smith (Legally Blonde),

Jessica Bendinger (Bring It On)

Scott Myers (Go Into the Story, the official blog of the Black List).

Here are the 2018 Feature Screenwirters Lab participants’ bios, provided by the Black List:

Amber Alexander was born and raised in rural Northern Canada in a town coined as Canada’s Fargo. She is a graduate of UCLA’s professional program in screenwriting and an alum of the BloodList and the Bitch List.

Chris Basler is a D.C. native who received an MFA in Dramatic Writing from the Tisch School at NYU, and worked as script coordinator on the series Bates Mtoel and the upcoming Haunting of Hill House

Ryan Jow is a filmmaker from San Francisco and a graduate of UCLA’s School of Film and Television. His most recent short films have screened at numerous festivals across the nation.

Halia Meguid is an LA-based screenwriter and musician from New York City. She has been a featured solo vocalist on the television series Doctor Who since 2011 and is a 2018 graduate of the American Film Institute.

Cody Newton is a television producer with Little Giant Productions, a technology consultant and a screenwriter. He is an alumnus of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts and the University of Oxford.

Kim and Mai Spurlock are a Vietnamese-Appalachian filmmaking duo based in New York. Kim has an MFA in Film Production from NYU. Mai has a Masters in Ancient History from the University of St. Andrews. Kim and Mai have written, produced and directed multiple award-winning short films including the Student Academy Award-winning Down in Number 5.