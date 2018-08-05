CBS’ flagship series, The Big Bang Theory, is heading into its 12th season, the last of the current two-season pickup for the show and new two-year deals for its cast. It was presumed when the two-year renewal was made in 2017 that it would likely be the sitcom’s final chapter.

But, as it wrapped its 11th season, Big Bang is not showing signs of slowing down, and during CBS’ TCA executive session this morning, entertainment president Kelly Kahl unveiled that Season 12 will likely won’t be the last.

“We don’t believe it’s the final season,” he said. “We are in preliminary discussions to renew he show with the studio that produces it, Warner Bros.”

At the CBS upfront breakfast in May, Kahl noted that this season, boosted by the highly-rated Sheldon-Amy wedding in the finale, Big Bang is “zero down” from Season 10..

Season 11 of Big Bang, from top comedy showrunner Chuck Lorre, averaged 18.9 million viewers, even with Season 10. It was the second most watched series of last season, edging Sunday Night Football and only behind the now-canceled Roseanne. Among adults 18-49, Big Bang slipped a bit (4.4 in Live+7 vs. 4.9 last season) but still ranked as the second highest-rated entertainment program behind only NBC’s This Is Us.

“As long as Chuck and his team have stories to tell, we will take the show for as long as they want to go,” Kahl said. “We can take a few more seasons,” Kahl said in May.

Big Bang comes from Warner Bros. TV, which will have to negotiate new contracts for the series’ cast for Season 13. The show’s original quintet are the highest-paid actors on TV with paychecks of around $1 million an episode.