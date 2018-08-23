With the announcement Wednesday that The Big Bang Theory‘s upcoming Season 12 would be its last, the show’s cast began to share their reactions on social media and star Kaley Cuoco was among the first.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “No matter when it was going to end , my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

When it completes its run, The Big Bang Theory will rank as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history per WBTV, spanning 12 seasons and a record-breaking 279 episodes.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said Wednesday in a joint statement.

Reactions from Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and John Ross Bowie follow below.