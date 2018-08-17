SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of the August 5 episode of The Affair.

The Affair star Ruth Wilson is revealing more details about her thoughts on her character Alison’s storyline, in what turned out to be her final episode and one that shocked viewers earlier this month.

In an interview with Vulture on Friday, Wilson said she had no say about how her character left the show, and if she had, it would have turned out differently.

“No, I had no say over how the character’s arc was going to end or how she would die and leave,” Wilson said. “I always hoped that she would… I always had the image that she would walk into the sunset with her son with no man. That’s what I hoped for her. But no.”

In a shocking twist, in the August 5 episode, Wilson’s character was found dead, leading to speculation as to whether it was suicide or murder. After that episode, series creator Sarah Treem said it was Wilson’s decision to exit.

In an interview Thursday on CBS This Morning, when asked by co-host Gayle King about her departure, Wilson asserted awkwardly, “I did want to leave, but I’m not allowed to talk about why,” a response which shrouded her exit in even more mystery.

Wilson’s response to King came after King alluded to an interview Wilson did in February with Radio Times, in which Wilson revealed that she was paid less than her co-star Dominic West on the show. In response to King’s question, Wilson asserted that she “never complained to Showtime about pay parity.”

Later Thursday, Showtime released a statement about the character’s death.

“We can’t speak for Ruth, but heading into season four everyone agreed the character’s story had run its course,” Showtime said in a statement provided to Deadline. “Ultimately, it felt like the most powerful creative decision would be to end Alison’s arc at the moment when she had finally achieved self-empowerment,” Showtime said. “The impact of her loss will be felt as the series concludes next season. We thank the many fans who embraced the character of Alison and especially thank Ruth for her indelible work over the past four seasons.”