Spoiler alert: This story contains details from tonight’s episode.
There was no holding back in Episode 8/Season 4 of The Affair on Showtime. There were bad days, unexpected meetings, blasts from the past, and a huge, shocking development for one key character, as the time shifting story line kept viewers guessing until the big reveal.
Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson), the focus of the show, naturally had the worst of it. She meets a long-lost father, who tells her he wanted to make contact, but was denied by her mother. That sad note is made even worse when Alison realizes he’s only playing on her in hopes she will donate a kidney to him. Perhaps she owes him – he did rescue her from drowning when she was a child, as she suddenly recalls.
It gets worse.
When Alison asks her mother about the father being denied access, she learns that she is the product of a rape, not an affair. The rape was never reported.
Reeling from that news, Alison heads to her boyfriend, Ben, seeking some comfort. Instead of a hug, she gets to meet his wife, never before revealed by him.
It gets even worse.
Alison gets on plane to see ex-husband Noah, and is groped by her airplane seatmate. Adding insult to injury, she is the one who is arrested, not the groper.
But, amazingly, it gets worse.
Off-screen, we eventually learn that Alison has died, and that’s confirmed when Noah is forced to take a trip to the morgue. The shocker will change the entire story going forward, and there’s still plenty of story to tell, as the show has two episodes left in this season and was recently renewed for a fifth season.
When the fourth season began, it was revealed that Alison had gone missing. But she was such a key character that it was presumed that all would be explained. Tonight’s shocking turn of events should make for some intriguing television to come.