Spoiler alert: This story contains details from tonight’s episode.

There was no holding back in Episode 8/Season 4 of The Affair on Showtime. There were bad days, unexpected meetings, blasts from the past, and a huge, shocking development for one key character, as the time shifting story line kept viewers guessing until the big reveal.

Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson), the focus of the show, naturally had the worst of it. She meets a long-lost father, who tells her he wanted to make contact, but was denied by her mother. That sad note is made even worse when Alison realizes he’s only playing on her in hopes she will donate a kidney to him. Perhaps she owes him – he did rescue her from drowning when she was a child, as she suddenly recalls.

It gets worse.

When Alison asks her mother about the father being denied access, she learns that she is the product of a rape, not an affair. The rape was never reported.