Tessa Thompson is in talks to board the voice cast of Disney’s live-action/CG hybrid update of Lady In The Tramp. Thompson, who starred in the studio’s Marvel pic Thor: Ragnarok, is in talks for the role of Lady, in which star opposite Justin Theroux, who is the voice of the Tramp.

The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean is directing the adaptation, which will be released on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service that is slated to launch in fall 2019.

Additional casting includes Ashley Jensen as the voice of Scottish Terrier Jackie, Dope actress Kiersey Clemons as the human character Darling, and Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong will voice Bull, an English Bulldog.

The 1955 original followed an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch dinner scene.

Andrew Bujalski wrote the script for the remake, which Brigham Taylor is producing.