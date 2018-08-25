Terry Crews continues to try to find justice in his sexual assault case against WME ‘s Adam Venit. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star took to Twitter Saturday to suggest that Venit’s position as a board member of the LAPD Foundation may have been a reason why his case was thrown out.

Crews took a screenshot of an email from Venit and his wife Trina asking for support and sponsorship for the LAPD’s True Blue Cocktail Gala, which the Venits serve as event chairs.

“Adam Venit has been the Event Chairman of the LAPD Foundation, which raises millions for the @LAPD (See letter below),” he wrote. “Anyone wonder why my assault case against him was thrown out by the D.A.? Yeah, #MeToo.”

Last year, during the rise of the #MeToo movement, Crews took to Twitter and revealed in a series of tweets that “a high-level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates.” Crews didn’t name the person at the time, but Venit, head of WME’s Motion Picture Group, was called out as the exec in question.

In November, Venit was put on a leave of absence but returned to work a month later. A month after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office began an investigation into the alleged incident, it was decided that the case was not going forward because “The matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations.”

Recently, Crews has run into a separate legal spat. He has been hit with a $1 million lawsuit by a former social media consultant who claims breach of contract, cyberbullying, harassment and an implied and disputed discrimination move against a member of the LGBTQ community in a business scuffle over an app.