We’re not sure that even a cyborg could stop this trio. Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures have released the first image of the badass women who will battle the baddies in the untitled Terminator reboot from Deadpool director Tim Miller that James Cameron is producing. Check out the pic below.

The photo features Natalia Reyes as Dani Ramos, Mackenzie Davis as Grace and Linda Hamilton as the venerable Sarah Connor. They star along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta. The film is in production now.

While there have been many attempts to resuscitate Terminator since Cameron directed the 1991 smash Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991, this is a huge try to get the sci-fi action series back on the rails after 2015’s Terminator: Genisys underperformed stateside. David Ellison’s Skydance Media bought rights to the franchise from his sister Megan Ellison, whose Annapurna had snapped them up in an auction for $20M.

David Ellison and Cameron are producing the latest sequel, with Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Miller, John Kelly and Edward Cheng set as exec producers.

With the cast and heavy-hitter producer and director set, the new war begins on November 22, 2019. Buckle up.