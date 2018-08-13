Banijay reality format Temptation Island is set to launch in Germany on RTL and TV NOW.

Temptation Island – Temptation in Paradise will see four couples at a crossroads in their relationships travel to a summer resort where their fidelity is tested to the hilt. Produced by Banijay Productions Germany, the latest iteration of the well-traveled reality series is set to air in 2019.

According to Banijay, the couples will spend 14 days without their partners in separated beach resorts while surrounded by a host of attractive singletons. They’ll be exposed to “336 hours of wild parties, romantic adventures and hot dates.” The series will culminate with a 24-hour date, where each participant chooses one single to spend the night with.

Based on the original Banijay Rights format, the German remake was jointly commissioned by RTL and TV NOW, Mediengruppe RTL’s VOD service. Casting is currently under way.

As we revealed last month, the controversial format, which originally aired stateside on Fox, was recently picked up by USA Network. It is set to be produced within the Banijay Group U.S. footprint, the firm has confirmed.

The reinvigoration of the format follows smash ratings for UK reality series Love Island.