Tell Me a Story, CBS All Access’ upcoming psychological thriller series based on classic fairy tales like the Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood, will launch, appropriately enough, on Halloween – Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The launch dates was announced today at CBS’ TCA presentation day by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. New episodes of the 10-episode first season will be available on demand weekly each Thursday, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

The series TCA presentation also included a sneak peek trailer (watch it above). The panel was executive producer Kevin Williamson and cast members Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick and Davi Santos.

Tell Me A Story reimagines classic fairy tales as dark, modern-day thrillers, set in present-day New York City. The first season of the serialized drama will weave together The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into what CBS All Access calls “an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.”

In addition to the actors on the panel, the cast of Tell Me a Story includes James Wolk, Michael Raymond-James, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

From Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Tell Me a Story is written and exec-produced by Williamson with Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Liz Friedlander, who directs and executive produces the first two episodes.