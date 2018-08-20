Michael Raymond-James (Game of Silence), Kurt Yaeger (Quarry) and Rarmian Newton (Rise) are set for recurring roles opposite Paul Wesley, Dania Ramirez and Danielle Campbell in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story, which co-stars Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall, is based on a Spanish format. It takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Raymond-James will play Mitch, a lifelong blue collar worker who struggles to provide for his wife by working for his gruff father-in-law. To make ends meet, Mitch slips into the occasional life of crime with his brother, Eddie (Wesley).

Yaeger will portray Terry, a war vet who served overseas, in combat, with Hannah (Ramirez). Terry is Hannah’s closest friend and most trusted ally. He always has her back, and she needs him now more than ever.

Newton is Ethan, a high school classmate who takes a keen interest in the new girl, Kayla (Campbell). Charming and persistent, Ethan befriends Kayla but his motives may be darker and more dangerous than anyone realizes.

Raymond-James, known for his roles as Neal Cassidy on Once Upon A Time, Rene Lenier on True Blood and Gil Harris on Game of Silence, will recur in the upcoming season of Frontier on Netflix opposite Jason Momoa. He also stars in the title role of Carter in the feature film, Carter and June. He is repped by Talentworks, Principal Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan.

Yaeger can be seen in recently released UK comedy feature The Festival, directed by The Inbetweeners creator Iain Morris. His other credits include recurring roles on Quarry, NCIS: Los Angeles and Sons of Anarchy and guest-starring roles on Lethal Weapon and Shooter among others. He’s repped by CESD and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Newton was last seen as one of the leads in NBC’s Rise and in a starring role on ABC drama series The Family. He also recurred on the hit Australian series Dance Academy. Newton is repped by Atlas Artists, Active Artists Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.