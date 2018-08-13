The Teen Choice Awards (0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, 1.01 million viewers) hit an all-time low on Fox on Sunday night, its two-hour broadcast fumbling more than 40% of last year’s overall crowd of 1.7M, while Sunday’s 0.3 demo rating tumbled two-tenths compared to last year.

That said, the trophy show’s Twitter tally was up 72% from last year, and it was the top non-sports telecast for the night according to Nielsen Social live social engagements ranker, with 2.6M social interactions.

Although CBS showed up in first place with early stats, the network is holding off on that victory lap citing its PGA Championship broadcast that had delayed the network’s primetime slate by about 20 minutes in East and Central time zones. Due to Sunday’s “significant overun,” fast national primetime numbers are “incorrect” and will change dramatically, CBS explained, saying it will tout its tally tomorrow when more accurate numbers are available.

Those early results showed PGA/60 Minutes clocking a 1.3 demo rating and 8.76M in the 7 PM hour, followed by 60 Minutes/Big Brother (1.5, 6.52M), Big Brother/NSIC: Los Angeles (0.8, 3.48M), and NCIS: Los Angeles/Elementary (0.4, 2.99M).

Meanwhile, ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (1.0, 5.69M), $100,000 Pyramid (0.8, 4.64M) and To Tell the Truth (0.7, 3.69M) all matched last week’s stats.

On NBC, Shades of Blue (0.6, 3.22M) tied its season high, demo-wise, climbing 50% compared to the previous week.

CBS (1.0, 5.437M) is tracking to take the night in both metrics, followed by ABC (0.8, 4.669M), NBC (0.6, 3.469M) and Fox (0.3, 947K).