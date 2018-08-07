The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (daughter of musician John Mellencamp) and comedic social influencer Jack Vale have been added to the cast of Next Level, a YA dance drama directed by A Cinderella Story producer Ilyssa Goodman. Starring Chloe Lukasiak, Lauren Orlando, and Emily Skinner the film follows teens who compete for best performer of the summer while at Next Level, a specialized dance/hip-hop/songwriting performing arts program. Byron Kavanagh penned the screenplay, which is being produced by Kristi Kaylor and Lisa McGuire of The Loft Entertainment. Arroyave is repped by CAA, while Vale is with Ensemble Digital Studios and Cohen and Silver.

Shutterstock

Adrienne Barbeau (Escape from New York), Allison McAtee (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots), P.J. Marshall (American Horror Story) and Rachel McKeon (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in indie horror thriller Unearth, which is being directed by John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies. Monica Wyche (Marvel’s Defenders), Brooke Sorenson (Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans), and Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) also star in the film, currently shooting in northwestern Pennsylvania. The pic, written by Lyons and Kelsey Goldberg, follows two neighboring farm families whose relationships are strained when one of them chooses to lease their land to an oil and gas company. In the midst of growing tension, the land is drilled, and something long dormant and terrifying, deep beneath the earth’s surface is released. Lyons, Swies, McAtee, and Blucas are producing the project.