Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions have reached a tentative agreement with management’s AMPTP on terms for a new three-year film and TV contract.

“As usual, these negotiations were difficult and extended into the night,” said Steve Dayan, secretary-treasurer of Local 399 and chairman of the Basic Crafts. “However, in the end, we were able to come to an agreement. Teamsters Local 399, all of the Basic Craft locals, and our Driver/Coordinator Committees, are unanimously recommending the contract for ratification.”

The unions aren’t releasing terms of the new deal yet, but in the spirit of so-called “pattern bargaining,” they’re believed to closely resemble the deal reached recently by the IATSE and its 13 West Coast studio locals. That deal will also be put to a membership ratification vote soon, with the leaders of only one of the IATSE locals – Editors Guild Local 700 – opposed. One of the most hotly contested issues in those talks was funding of the Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans, in which members of Local 399 and the Basic Crafts also participate.

“All of the Basic Crafts would like to thank the IATSE for laying the groundwork for us to be able to successfully conclude our negotiations,” Dayan said in a statement posted on Local 399’s website. “We’d also like to thank our committee members and our entire memberships who supported us during this process and worked tirelessly through these negotiations.”

Local 399 and the Basic Crafts, he said, “will have more details and announce our plans for voting on the agreements in the coming weeks.” The Basic Crafts include IBEW Local 40, Studio Plumbers Local 78, Studio Utility Employees Local 724 and Studio Plasterers Local 755.