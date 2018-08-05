For a third consecutive year, FX reigned as top winner at Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards feting programming and performances in the 2017-2018 TV season.

Three of FX’s four awards went to Cold War thriller The Americans, including Program Of The Year, Best Drama, and a Drama Series Individual Achievement win for star Keri Russell. The Disney-bound network also snagged the Best Movie/Miniseries honor for The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, captured TCA’s first-ever award for Best Sketch/Variety Show.

Anthony Bourdain was honored posthumously for his popular CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, named was best News And Information program. Bourdain died in June.

BBC’s freshman assassin drama Killing Eve was named Best New Program.

Rachel Brosnahan took the trophy for best Comedy Series Performance for her starring role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

HBO also took the trophy for Best Youth Programming, to Sesame Street. Last time the program won that TCA Award, in 2010-11, it went to PBS.

NBC’s The Good Place was deemed Best Comedy and the network’s Friends got the Heritage Award, joining last year’s winner, NBC’s Seinfeld, and a head list of programs including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Late Show/Late Night with David Letterman, Saturday Night Live, All in the Family, Cheers, ER, The Sopranos, The West Wing, Nightline, and The Simpsons, among others.

Netflix’s only win this year: Queer Eye, deemed best Reality Program.

And, Rita Moreno received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, an award bestowed on Ken Burns last year.