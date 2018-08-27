Friedkin Uncut, the documentary by Francesco Zippel about the Exorcist and French Connection director William Friedkin, has been acquired by social entertainment platform TaTaTu ahead of the film’s world premiere in Venice.

TaTaTu, whose founder Andrea Iervolino is a producer on the movie, has taken North American and UK rights. The film is among the first blockchain/cryptocurrency backed titles to screen at a major film festival. It’s running in the Venice Classics Documentary section.

Written and directed by Zippel, Friedkin Uncut aims to offer an introspective insight into the titular filmmaker’s life and artistic journey. A Venice favorite, he started his career at the age of 16 as a mail room boy at WGN-TV and ultimately became one of the most important American filmmakers of the 70s and beyond. Among his credits are The French Connection, The Exorcist, Sorcerer, Cruising, To Live and Die In L.A. and Killer Joe.

Among the doc’s guest stars are Ellen Burstyn, Gina Gershon, Juno Temple, Wes Anderson, Dario Argento, Damien Chazelle, Francis Ford Coppola, Willem Dafoe, Matthew McConaughey, Zubin Mehta, William Petersen, Michael Shannon, Quentin Tarantino and Edgar Wright.

TaTaTu is the new blockchain based social entertainment platform that rewards users for watching and sharing content. It’s still in Beta launch mode, but has been aggressive in setting up its own film projects including a feature adaptation of Waiting For The Barbarians, starring Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson and directed by Ciro Guerra; the upcoming Lamborghini biopic starring Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; a Jeremy Renner documentary; and drama The Sound Of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino.

TaTaTu says it sold $575M worth of digital tokens to private buyers ahead of launch. The TTU Tokens, which trade on cryptocurrency exchanges HitBTC and ABCC, serve as the central currency within TaTaTu’s blockchain-based social entertainment platform and will be used to compensate content creators, members of the platform who view content and pay for advertising on the platform.

