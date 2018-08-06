EXCLUSIVE: Tamra Davis will be in charge of the switches for the new feature comedy Turned On at Fox, having been hired to helm the FeigCo project. Turned On fits into Paul Feig’s philosophy of employing not only females behind the lens but more diverse voices overall as part of the #inclusionrider concept. In other words, FeigCo is actually walking the walk.

Turned On, written by Charlie Kesslering, tells the story of a brilliant but awkward engineer who creates an android clone to fill in with difficult situations, but when the robot self-actualizes, her life soon spirals out of control.

Davis is an old pro who began in the 1980s with music videos before launching into documentaries, TV and features. Her previous credits include Billy Madison and Half Baked as well as the cult favorite CB4. Her previous TV credits include You’re the Worst, Alone Together, Santa Clarita Diet, Star, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

Davis is repped by Verve, 3Arts and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman. Kesslering is repped by CAA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.