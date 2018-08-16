Silicon Valley alum TJ Miller addressed former co-star Alice Wetterlund’s bullying claims on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show saying that the “Internet, in general, has turned the world into high school where gossip is immediately true.”

Miller denied claims that he bullied Wetterlund. She recently took to Twitter to refer to him as “a bully and petulant brat” on set. He said that she may have had that experience but that it was an instance of “people trying to get into headlines.”

Miller said that “it was not my experience that anyone was bullying her” and that it was difficult to work with her because she kept on interrupting his co-star Zach Woods during takes and off-camera. “I don’t think anybody was bullying her…obviously there was a disconnect, because now she’s saying these things about me and then attacking the mostly all-male cast of Silicon Valley,” he added.

He also said that as of late he has unfairly by media after leaving Silicon Valley and he admits he may have welcomed it when he “leaned into”The Emoji Movie because it would be a “fun thing to do.” He adds, “For some reason, people translated that into arrogance.”

Miller exited Silicon Valley after four seasons, saying at the time that it was a mutual decision between himself and HBO, but even so, he was depicted in a negative light.

“I guess by force I’m getting better at saying, ‘OK, these are completely untrue things being told about me. There are millions of people who absolutely believe these things — but there are hundreds of millions of people who don’t or don’t care or have tuned all of this out because so much of the media is … just all clickbait, anger, mean-spirited stuff,” he said adding that when he does comedy shows he gets nothing but positive feedback.

Miller assures that people who know him and his comedy know that he is not a bully and “doesn’t have the energy for it.”

He adds that are “looking for villains” in this era and that “There’s a lot of anger, and people don’t know where to fire.”

Watch the full interview below.