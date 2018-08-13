EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the engaging first English-language trailer for Russian WWII action movie T-34, which is produced by billionaire film financier Len Blavatnik, exec producer on Hacksaw Ridge, Silence and I, Tonya.

The $10M project, directed by Alexey Sidorov (22 Minutes), charts the true story of a group of Russian soldiers who escape from German captivity in a half-destroyed T-34 tank.

Russia’s Mars Media is handling sales and will screen the completed film to buyers in Toronto. Among deals to close in Cannes were Spain (Mediaset) and South Korea (Screen Korea). Mars and Russia 1 produce alongside Blavatnik’s Amedia Productions label. The pic is slated for a wide Russian release on December 27, 2018, via Central Partnership.