Sylvia Hoeks (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Blade Runner 2049) and Archie Madekwe (Hang Ups, Les Miserables) are set as series regulars in Apple’s original drama series See, from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2) and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Written by Knight and directed by Lawrence, See is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future. According to sources, the 10-episode See is set in a future when the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

Hoeks will play Queen Kane, a spiritual and military political head. Madekwe will portray Kofun, an intelligent son.

Knight and Lawrence executive produce alongside Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo.

Hoeks was most recently on the big screen as Luv in Blade Runner 2049 and recently wrapped The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Her TV credits include a recurring on Berlin Station.

Madekwe recently recurred on UK series Hang Ups and will next be seen in BBC One miniseries Les Miserables.