IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to Swimming With Men, the Oliver Parker-directed comedy starring Rob Brydon, who plays an accountant who seeks to win back his wife and stumbles upon a surprising solution in the form of a male synchronized swim team. A December 2018 theatrical release is in the works.

The pic, adapted by Aschlin Ditta based on the documentary Men Who Swim, Eric (Brydon) believes he can win back his wife Heather (Jane Horrocks) by diving into the world of male synchronized swimming. Joining his local team, he finds a surprising brotherhood in this motley crew as they train for the world championships in Milan. Rupert Graves, Adeel Akhtar, Jim Carter, Thomas Turgoose, Daniel Mays and Charlotte Riley co-star.

MetFilm Production’s Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch produced with Dignity Film Finance’s Maggie Monteith. HanWay Films’ Gabrielle Stewart and IFC’s Arianna Bocco negotiated the deal.