Former Dr. Ken star Suzy Nakamura has been cast in a lead role opposite Hugh Laurie in HBO’s comedy pilot Avenue 5 (tentative title), from Veep creator Armando Iannucci.

Created, written and executive produced by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is set in the future, mostly in space. Nakamura will play Iris Kimura, right-hand to the billionaire owner of the company behind the Avenue 5. She joins Laurie, who plays Ryan Clark, the charming and in-control American captain of Avenue 5.

HBO greenlighted the pilot last year, along with ordering backup scripts.

Nakamura starred opposite Ken Jeong on ABC comedy Dr. Ken. She’s also been a series regular on shows such as Go On opposite Matthew Perry, and Help Me Help You with Ted Danson. Her recurring roles include Black-ish, The Goldbergs, Modern Family and Men of a Certain Age and a guest-starring role as Anna in the “Mommy Meyer” episode of Iannucci’s Veep, among others. She’s repped by Innovative Artsts and Kass Management.