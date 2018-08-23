Dance hasn’t seemed so sinister since Black Swan. The official trailer for director Luca Guadagnino’s Venice-bound Suspiria suggests the film might more than make up for lost time.

From Amazon Studios, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Chloe Grace Moretz in a remake of the 1977 original from Italian horror great Dario Argento.

The logline: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

The trailer is loaded with images of bleak, snowy Berlin, long spooky hallways, macabre dances and Swinton wielding a curved, scythe-like blade.

Suspiria will have its world premiere Sept. 1 at the Venice Film Fest, then opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 26, expanding nationwide November 2.

Check out the trailer above and tell us what you think.