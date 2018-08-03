Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) has signed on to direct and executive produce The Wilds YA pilot for Amazon Studios, from Sarah Streicher (Daredevil), producer Jamie Tarses and ABC Signature.

The Wilds, a co-production with ABC Signature Studios, is written by Streicher. It centers on a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds who find themselves stranded on a remote island, unaware that they’ve just become the subjects of an elaborate social experiment. Described as part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds explores the past and present struggles of these young women.

Streicher and Fogel executive produce with Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare and Dylan Clark Productions.

Similar to Fogel’s previous projects, The Wilds will feature a predominantly female cast. It was previously announced that Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Shannon Berry had signed on to series regular roles in the pilot.

Fogel most recently co-wrote Lionsgate’s all-femme action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me with David Iserson and directs in her studio feature directorial debut. The film opens wide this weekend. Fogel previously helmed the 2014 indie feature Life Partners and co-created the TV series Chasing Life, which aired for two seasons on Freeform. Also a published author, Fogel released her first novel, Nuclear Family: A Tragicomic Novel in Letters, last July and has written pieces for Time, the New Yorker and other publications.

Fogel is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management and Media and attorneys Patti Felker and Chris Abramson.