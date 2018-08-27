Susan Watanabe White, Social Activist and wife of SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White died from brain cancer, Deadline has learned.

Specific details about her death have yet to be announced, but White, who diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, founded Susan Circle in April 2017, an organization that works with the Liberty Hill Foundation to identify and invest in leaders who have taken on the responsibility of public service and have inspired the participation of others to make our communities and country better for everyone.

White, and her husband David shared a commitment to advancing social change, White was a living testimony of how our democracy is strengthened by participation. Her legacy and social advocacy will live on via Susan’s Circle and her husband.