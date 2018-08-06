CW boss Mark Pedowitz received his semi-annual TCA question on whether there would be a Supernatural spinoff down the road and his response today was, “If the executive producers want to do one, we’re open to listening to one.”

Back at May upfronts Pedowitz said that the Supernatural spin-off Wayward Sisters wasn’t moving forward. Today the CW president said in response to that series’ stall “we had a certain number of spots this year, so it just didn’t get there.”

Wayward Sisters was to star the original series’ Kim Rhodes in a story about Sheriff Jody Mills (Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all orphaned by supernatural tragedy who, under Mills’ training, become a monster-fighting force.

Pedowitz mentioned that Supernatural is such a great franchise, he’s “concerned” that “there may not be a franchise beyond that.”

Wayward Sisters came from a quartet of Supernatural writers-producers, including showrunners Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer as well as Phil Sgriccia and Robert Berens.

Starring Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester and Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Supernatural from WBTV follows the two brothers as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters and other supernatural beings.