There’s a shakeup going on in the White House at Supergirl. Babylon 5 alum Bruce Boxleitner is set to take over the recurring role of Vice President Baker which was originally played by Brent Spiner.

Spiner had to step down from the role due to family issues that conflicted with production, according to our sister TVLine.

The role of Vice President Baker is described as “adept and politically minded” and is an unlikely leader that steps up when the country needs him the most.

The casting change comes before the season four premiere of Supergirl on Oct 14. This isn’t the first change in the CW’s superhero show roster. Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood are not returning as series regulars, but new faces will be introduced to the fold including Rhona Mitra as Mercy Graves as well as April Parker-Jones as Colonel Haley and David Ajala as Manchester Black. Nicole Maines will make TV history as the first transgender superhero Nia Nal (aka Dreamer) while Jesse Rath has been upped to series regular.