Star Trek veteran Brent Spiner has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of the CW’s Supergirl.

Spiner will play Vice President Baker. Adept and politically minded, VP Baker makes for an unlikely leader, but steps up in a big way when his country needs him most.

In Season 3, Kara (Melissa Benoist) grappled with the sacrifices she’d made and whether she should give up her human identity altogether while still battling the threats to National City, including new villains Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar), and the “Worldkiller,” known as Reign (Odette Annable).

Based on the DC Comics characters, Supergirl is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Felicity), Robert Rovner (Crossing Jordan, American Dreams), and Sarah Schechter (Blindspot, The Mysteries of Laura).

Spiner is best known for his portrayal of the android DATA on the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He also appeared in four Star Trek films; Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis for which he also co-authored the story. His other TV credits include a series regular role on CBS’ Threshold, along with guest/recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory, Blunt Talk, Ray Donovan, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, among others.