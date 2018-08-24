Almost Human alum Anthony Konechny is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of the CW’s Supergirl.

Konechny will play Agent Jensen, a DEO agent recruited by Alex (Chyler Leigh) who struggles to find his footing at the DEO. His character will be introduced in the season premiere on Sunday, October 14.

In Season 3, Kara (Melissa Benoist) grappled with the sacrifices she’d made and whether she should give up her human identity altogether while still battling the threats to National City, including new villains Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar), and the “Worldkiller,” known as Reign (Odette Annable).

Based on the DC Comics characters, Supergirl is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Felicity), Robert Rovner (Crossing Jordan, American Dreams), and Sarah Schechter (Blindspot, The Mysteries of Laura).

Konechny recently wrapped films 2 Hearts and Noelle. His TV credits include Almost Human and Witches of East End. He’s repped by Robert Stein Management, Play Management, and Global Artists.