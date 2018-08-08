Sundance Selects is acquiring U.S. rights to Non-Fiction, writer-director Olivier Assayas’ book publishing comedy set for a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and subsequent screenings at the Toronto and New York film festivals.

The film, written and directed by Assayas (Personal Shopper), stars Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet in a light-hearted look at the rapidly-changing world of book publishing through the relationship between an editor (Canet) and an author (Vincent Macaigne) who are both in over their heads, struggling to cope with their middle-age crisis, the digital transformation of the publishing industry and their wives’ (Juliette Binoche and Nora Hamzawi, respectively) changing desires.

“I’m very grateful to IFC Films for their faithful support of my work for the past ten years beginning with Summer Hours,” said Assayas. “Non-Fiction is another French language bittersweet comedy. It also marks my 10th anniversary of collaborating with my friend Juliette Binoche….I am happy it will be distributed based on the same values that presided over its making. I also hope it will hit the same emotional note that echoed through Summer Hours, even if it deals with the strange ways our world has moved in since.”

Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, Co-Presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects said, “We are honored to be working with Olivier and Juliette once more on Non-Fiction…We are thrilled to bring this smart, funny and insightful work to American audiences and be a home for Olivier in the United States.”

Non-Fiction is produced by Charles Gillibert of CG CINEMA. IFC Films and Sundance Selects have previously collaborated with Assayas on Carlos, Summer Hours, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper and Something in the Air.

Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, Playtime’s co-founder said, “We are delighted to have Sundance Selects on board for the U.S. distribution of Non-Fiction. They responded to the film as soon as they saw the first images of this highbrow, Parisian bittersweet comedy.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects and Playtime on behalf of the filmmaker.