Studiocanal Australia is making a movie about seminal cosmetics entrepreneur Helena Rubinstein.

Helena will chart the life of the revered Polish-American businesswoman, art collector and philanthropist who was well known for her rivalry with Elizabeth Arden. In particular the film will focus on the the late 1920s when Rubinstein was at the height of her powers but had to choose between her empire and her family.

Producers are Antony Waddington (The Eye of the Storm) and Marcus Gillezeau (Storm Surfers 3D). It is written by Katherine Thomson (Answered by Fire).

The pic is the first development project to be funded through Studiocanal’s Cultivator Fund dedicated to Oz and NZ stories. Rubinstein began her cosmetics business in Oz and her first Melbourne store was a forerunner to those in Paris, London and New York.

Studiocanal is partnering with Oz outfit Scripted Ink on the development. Backers include Create NSW and the team is hoping for a 2019 shoot.

Studiocanal Head of Sales & Acquisitions and Development Manager Greg Denning described the project as “an inspirational story of a true social and entrepreneurial trailblazer whose worldwide legacy continues to this day.”