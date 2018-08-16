Donald Trump can breathe a sigh of relief: Stormy Daniels, the porn star he is alleged to have had an affair with, has not entered Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

Daniels was understood to have been the star turn in the latest season of the British reality series. However, despite reportedly flying to the UK and agreeing on a fee with the Viacom-owned broadcaster, Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, did not enter the Big Brother house.

According to reports, Daniels arrived for preliminary taping sessions for the show, which is produced by Endemol Shine’s Initial, but refused to enter the house after failing to agree to terms. Reports suggested that she initially had agreed a fee of close to $1M to appear on the monthlong shoot before backing out of that deal and agreeing to a lower amount of $250,000 to stay for one week.

Channel 5 declined to comment on Daniels’ non-appearance.

Celebrities who have entered the show include Cheers star Kirstie Alley, kidnapped model Chloe Ayling, former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen, Bad Girls Club’s Natalie Nunn, former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett, TV psychic Sally Morgan, Married at First Sight’s Ben Jardine, The Only Way Is Essex’s Dan Osborne, comedian and chef Hardeep Singh Kohli, former Liverpool footballer Jermaine Pennant, rogue trader Nick Leeson, Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas and human Ken doll Rodrigo Alves.

“I’ve never been incarcerated and I’ve never been institutionalized, and I thought what better place to go than Big Brother Britain. I could experience prison in an institution without really having to go there,” said Alley. “I act a lot wilder and do a lot of things I wouldn’t do in the United States when I leave the country. … You sort of feel uninhibited when you’re in another country, like you get a free pass to do stupid things. So I thought it sounded like a good idea to come over here and do stupid things. I’ve lived long enough that I’ve seen it all … but I’m not very patient for people who are mean and crazy, so they will just have to be friends with the other mean and crazy people.”