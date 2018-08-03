Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who’s locked in an ongoing legal battle with President Donald Trump, is owed unclaimed residuals by SAG-AFTRA. The union’s unclaimed residuals site doesn’t say how much she’s owed but notes that, “If the union is holding unclaimed residuals, it is because we can’t locate you.”

Daniels, however, isn’t that hard to locate – she’s represented by newly famous attorney Michael Avanetti in her lawsuit against the president.

Most of her acting credits have been in adult films, which aren’t covered by SAG-AFTRA contracts, but she’s also worked on several theatrical films and TV shows that are, including two films directed by Judd Apatow – The 40-Year Old Virgin and Knocked Up. Several of her Knocked Up co-stars also are owed unclaimed SAG residuals, including Seth Rogen, Ken Jeong and Iris Apatow, the director’s daughter. Daniels also has appeared on several TV series including The Mind of Mencia, Dirt, Party Down and The Soul Man. Her other feature film credits include Finding Bliss and the horror pic Saint Francis.

Daniels claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and, during the 2016 presidential campaign, accepted $130,000 in hush money from the then-GOP nominee’s attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet about it. Trump has denied the affair but acknowledges that he reimbursed Cohen for the payoff via a “retainer” in order to put an end to her “false and extortionist accusations.”

In her lawsuit against Trump, she seeks to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she signed in exchange for the payoff. She says the agreement never was signed by Trump, who was reportedly referred to as “David Dennison” in the agreement that she signed under her real name, Stephanie Clifford.

A review of the union’s unclaimed residuals site shows that more than 110,000 performers or their beneficiaries are owed unclaimed residuals, including Dustin Hoffman, Steve Martin, Michael Douglas, Sean Connery, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy, Mick Jagger and the estates of such legends as John Lennon, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Johnny Carson.

Numerous stars have been paid the unclaimed residuals they were owed since Deadline spotlighted their names four years ago, including Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Jodie Foster, Warren Beatty, Jay Leno, Sally Field, Christopher Plummer, Channing Tatum, James Franco, Jim Carrey, Sharon Stone, Owen Wilson, Julianne Moore, Pierce Brosnan, Zac Efron, Andrew Garfield, and the estates of Frank Sinatra, Charlton Heston, Elizabeth Taylor, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Heath Ledger.