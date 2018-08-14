Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump, and Cheers actress Kirstie Alley are some of the star names set to appear on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother as Viacom-owned broadcaster Channel 5.

The show, which is produced by Endemol Shine-backed Initial Productions, launches Thursday August 16. The network is theming this summer’s reality hit as The Eye of The Storm and is introducing housemates that have all been caught up in their own media controversies.

British tabloid The Sun reports that Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, is the show’s major get. The President of the United States of America will be hoping that the adult film star doesn’t reveal too much more during a possible reality TV stint.

She is reportedly joined by Scientologist Alley, who recently starred on Scream Queens.

Other, slightly less A-list names, include former Love Island star Gabby Allen, The Only Way Is Essex’s Dan Osborne, TV psychic Sally Morgan, Married At First Sight’s Ben Jardine, Bad Girls Club’s Natalie Nunn, former Emmerdale Roxanne Pallett, kidnapped British model Chloe Ayling, shamed trader Nick Leeson and Human Ken doll Rodrigo Alves.

Channel 5 declines to “comment on speculation around possible housemates”.

This summer’s show is, however, confirmed to get a new creative director as Paul Osborne returns to run the show after a decade of show-running in the U.S. He becomes Creative Director of the show, which is produced by Endemol Shine-backed Initial.

Osborne, who worked on a number of series of Big Brother, including its launch, rejoins after ten years in LA, where he worked on shows such as Secret Millionaire, Breaking Pointe and Celebrity Wife Swap. Separately, Tamsin Dodgson re-joins as Executive Editor.

Executive Producers are Anna Meadows and Jess Thomas with Lucy Crofts, Matt Green and Cally Haycox serving as Series Editors.