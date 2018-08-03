Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, SuperMansion), the studio founded by Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner, which is best known for its stop-motion animated series, is making a push into live-action with the hire of Spencer Griffin as Head of Live-Action Development. Additionally, the company has promoted Chris Waters to Head of Animation Development.

“Spencer and Chris are extremely talented executives with a wealth of creative experience that line up perfectly with the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios mindset. We couldn’t be more excited to have them lead our development team,” said Stoopid Buddy Stoodios Co-Founder Matthew Senreich.

Griffin joins Stoopid Buddy Stoodios from Big Breakfast, where he served as SVP and Executive Producer. His credits include Adam Ruins Everything for TruTV, Hot Date for PopTV, and The Middle of the Night Show for MTV. While at Big Breakfast, he was credited with helping the CollegeHumor brand grow to over 12 million YouTube subscribers and earn 20 Webby Awards. He also was recognized with a Webby and Telly Award for his co-direction and production of a rap video starring a rapping First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I’m thrilled to expand the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios creative vision into live-action,” said Griffin. “This new and innovative art form of “live-action” is the cutting edge of story-telling. Shows with humans as actors? It’s crazy, but it just might work.”

Waters spent the last 20 years as a senior level executive in animation development and production. He recently served as a Creative Executive at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, where he specialized in strategic partnerships and developed content for emerging platforms, OTT and kids, and expanding the studio’s 2D and puppet slate. Prior to Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Waters co-founded Oktobor Animation, the New Zealand-based visual effects and animation studio which developed and produced original content for Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation and others. Titles included the Emmy-winning series The Penguins of Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Robot and Monster.

“I’m excited to continue my journey here at the studio, and especially in this new role,” said Waters. “Working with the talent this studio champions is absolutely a dream come true. Not all dreams should come true. Like the one where you don’t know the answers to the test. That dream can stay where it is.”

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (fka Stoopid Monkey) is behind the Emmy-winning Robot Chicken, as well as Sony Crackle’s Emmy-nominated SuperMansion with Bryan Cranston, Buddy Thunderstruck for Netflix, Blark and Son with Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Hot Streets for Adult Swim. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is currently producing original pilots for Hulu, Cartoon Network, and FreeForm as well as an animated version of Adam Ruins Everything for TruTV.