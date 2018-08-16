BAFTA Los Angeles has started unveiling recipients of its annual British Academy Britannia Awards, with Oscar winner Steve McQueen tapped to receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing at this year’s event in October.

Viola Davis, who stars in McQueen’s upcoming Fox movie Widows, will present the award during the ceremony October 26 at the Beverly Hilton.

The Schlesinger award goes to a “deeply respected, distinctive directors, whose contribution as both technicians and artists represents the zenith of the directing profession,” BAFTA LA said. Ava DuVernay won the award last year.

For McQueen, whose 2014 film 12 Years a Slave won the Best Picture Oscar, Widows is his fourth feature film. It’s having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month and is also set to be the opening film of the London Film Festival in October ahead of its U.S. theatrical bow November 16.

The pic stars Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo along with Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Daniel Kaluuya and Robert Duvall and is the story of four Chicago women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. With everything to lose, they take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Gillian Flynn and McQueen penned the screenplay based on the UK miniseries.

McQueen’s directing credits also include 2008’s Hunger and 2011’s Shame.