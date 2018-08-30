EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Stephen King The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep has tapped young actress Kyliegh Curran in the role of Abra Stone, a girl who has the gift of ‘The Shining’.

Deadline exclusively broke the news about Doctor Sleep as well as its castings which Mike Flanagan wrote and is directing. Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up Danny Torrance, and the film also has Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe and Zahn McClarnon in key roles. Rebecca Ferguson plays Rose The Hat, the head of a cult that feeds on the “steam” created by young people who have a touch of the “shining” and her main target is Abra Stone. Flanagan rewrote Akiva Goldsman’s adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 novel that picks up the life of the Redrum kid when he is in his 40s and struggling with the same demons of anger and alcoholism that plagued his father. Trevor Macy and Jon Berg are producing.

The Doctor Sleep production saw roughly 800 girls nationwide, and we hear that Curran bubbled to the top impressing the filmmakers with her knack for authenticity. Curran is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Parkside Talent Management. She played the young Nala in The Lion King on Broadway and also starred in the independent film I Can I Will I Did.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.