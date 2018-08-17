Stephen Colbert tonight asked the White House if they still think it was worth firing Omarosa after she dropped yet another secretly recorded tape.

“So she hired a few Ubers and did her wedding photographs in the Rose Garden. Did that really undermine the dignity of the place where they pardon the turkeys? Because, Oh Boy! Has her book tour gotten under the president’s – I want to say ‘skin’,” he advised.

A Republican insider says Trump told advisers he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to have Omarosa arrested. Though it’s unclear what law Trump believes she broke, Colbert said, quoting the Vanity Fair report.

Colbert imagined that conversation with Trump: “What law did she break? Is my heart a law?!”

Omarosa today dropped new secret tape, as she continues touring to plug her White House tell-all book, Unhinged.

This time it’s the former Apprentice villainess and the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who offered Omarosa $15K a month to work for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as Assistant Secretary Of Keeping Your Trap Shut. The tape seems to confirm Omarosa’s book claim that, after being fired from her White House job, he was offered $15K a month in hush money by way of campaign job with no responsibility.

Omarosa made clear she has more tapes ready to drop,telling MSNBC some things she will write about and other things “I’m going to share when the time is right.” Which Colbert hopes is when he’s back from vacation in two weeks.

Unlikely.

Omarosa’s feeling so confident, she even had some fun “accidentally referring to Trump as “Mr. Nixon” in her interview. Guess which president Colbert thought got insulted?