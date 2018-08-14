Yet another close adviser to President Donald Trump has betrayed him, Stephen Colbert announced, tragically, at the top of Late Show.

The latest person to turn on Trump is his former adviser “and realtor giving you a card at a funeral,” Omarosa.

The former Apprentice franchise star, fired from her White House job in December, has written a salacious new book “filled with shocking details that you already knew,” Colbert revealed.

On Today show, Omarosa explained her new book’s title, Unhinged, is a reference to Donald Trump. It’s not, Colbert clarified, a reference to what Stephen Miller does to his jaw every morning to eat his breakfast gazelle.

Reality TV’s most famous villainess – fired three times from the series over the years – told NBC News’ Chuck Todd on Sunday she has, since closing the book, heard an audio tape in which Trump allegedly used the n-word.

“I have heard the tape,” she revealed, telling Todd “It confirms that he is truly a racist.”

“This is huge! Colbert snarked. “Finally we have proof that the guy who refused to rent to black tenants, said that a Nazi Klan rally had some ‘fine people, and called Africa ‘shithole’ is racist!”

 

 