Starz has picked up gritty British drama Save Me, starring Fear The Walking Dead star Lennie James.

The premium broadcaster has acquired the show, which was commissioned by Sky, and will air it starting on September 6. It was sold by Sky distribution division Sky Vision.

The show, which is produced by Line of Duty indie World Productions, will air over three nights. The drama, which was created and written by James, also stars Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones and was directed by Nick Murphy.

It is a “love letter” to South London and star James as Nelson Nelly Rowe and his search for his missing daughter, who he hasn’t seen for more than ten years. On his way to finding Jody, Nelly will save lives, find others who have been lost, reunite loved ones, make enemies from friends, risk his life and the lives of others close to him and continually end up back on his feet after finding himself flat on his face. He’s a man who faces a stark reality, as hard as it may be to admit, that in losing his daughter he finds himself.

The series also stars Stephen Graham (This is England, Broadwalk Empire). The deal with Starz was negotiated by Gillian Rose, Sky Vision’s SVP of Sales & Acquisitions, U.S. The second series of Save Me is currently in pre-production.

The series, which aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK, became Sky’s most rapidly binged boxset ever with more than a million people watching the entire series in less than a fortnight.

Leona Connell, Director of Sales, Sky Vision said, “It’s testament to the quality of this drama and the talented cast that STARZ decided to invest in the series and showcase it this Autumn. Save Me has sold to over 132 territories, including Latin America, Italy, Australia, Germany, Spain and the Benelux, which is proof of its international popularity.”