William Levy (Girls Trip) is joining the cast of Fox’s music drama series Star as a new series regular for the upcoming third season.

Levy will play Mateo Ferrera, a driven media mogul who can charm the devil into church. He is rich, successful, smooth as silk and married to his equal, Nina Ferrera (Banis Camila). Mateo makes and breaks his own rules as he sprints toward success. The first generation son of immigrant parents, he is determined to make his mark and build his legacy by any means necessary.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

The large ensemble cast includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence, Michael Michele, Stephen Dorff and Luke James.

Daniels and Donaghy executive produce with Pamela Oas Williams. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Cuba-born Telenovela star Levy’s Spanish-language Triunfo Del Amor (Love’s Triumph) was the most watched scripted series on American television. On the film side, Levy appeared in Lionsgate’s Addicted, Universal’s Term Life alongside Vince Vaughn, and most recently, Universal’s blockbuster Girls Trip. He’s repped by UTA, manager Jeff Goldberg, and attorney Howard Fishman.